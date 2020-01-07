UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Shake Off Early Weakness And End Higher

Tue 07th January 2020

New York, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness and pushed higher Monday as investors weighed whether escalating US-Iran tensions would significantly affect the economy.

Stocks opened the session lower, extending Friday's skittishness following the US killing of Qasem Soleimani.

But equities picked up support later in the day as investors seemed to remember that market pullbacks induced by unexpected geopolitical events are frequently short-lived.

"Almost certainly there is going to be more tensions, Iran will retaliate," said LBBW Karl Haeling. "But the bottom line is that markets are voting that this is not going to be a disruption to the economy and corporate profits." The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 28,703.38, a gain of 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to close at 3,246.

28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 percent to 9,071.47.

The Soleimani killing and the ensuing back-and-forth between Washington and Tehran has challenged sentiment on Wall Street compared with late 2019, when markets repeatedly hit new records amid easing worries over US-China trade talks.

Several large technology companies enjoyed banner days, including Google-parent Alphabet and Salesforce, which jumped 2.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, following analyst upgrades.

Other gainers were Netflix, up 3.1 percent, and Amazon, up 1.5 percent.

SmileDirectClub, which sells teeth straightening medical devices, surged 21.6 percent as it sealed a deal to sell a suite of products exclusively at Walmart. Walmart slipped 0.2 percent.

Key economic indicators this week include a report on the services sector and the December US jobs report.

