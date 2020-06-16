US stocks shake off early weakness to finish higher

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks shook off early weakness and finished higher Monday as fresh Federal Reserve announcements of emergency lending offset revived worries about coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at 25,763.

16, up 0.6 percent, regaining more than 900 points from its session low.

The broad-bases S&P 500 rose 1.4 percent to close at 3,066.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.4 percent to 9,726.89.