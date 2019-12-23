UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Shoot Higher On Boeing Bombshell

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:40 PM

US stocks shoot higher on Boeing bombshell

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped at the start of the session Monday, boosted by the shock announcement that Boeing ousted its embattled CEO.

The company said the leadership change was needed to "restore confidence" and "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders" and the news sent the Dow member's share price jumping 2.

5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 0.4 percent to 28,562.30 about 30 minutes into the trading session.

Related Topics

Company Price Stocks All Share Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

26 minutes ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

26 minutes ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

43 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

39 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

39 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.