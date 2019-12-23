US stocks shoot higher on Boeing bombshell

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks jumped at the start of the session Monday, boosted by the shock announcement that Boeing ousted its embattled CEO.

The company said the leadership change was needed to "restore confidence" and "repair relationships with regulators, customers and all other stakeholders" and the news sent the Dow member's share price jumping 2.

5 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shot up 0.4 percent to 28,562.30 about 30 minutes into the trading session.