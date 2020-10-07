UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Sink After Trump Ends Stimulus Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:40 AM

US stocks sink after Trump ends stimulus talks

New York, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged Tuesday after President Donald Trump abruptly cut off talks with congressional Democrats on another pandemic stimulus bill, apparently torpedoing legislation until after the presidential election.

Near 1915 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1 percent at 27,843.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 3,371.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.3 percent to 11,191.37.

Related Topics

Election Trump Democrats Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

UAE first country where number of COVID-19 tests e ..

5 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Israeli FM in Berlin

15 minutes ago

At UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

16 minutes ago

AT UN, Pakistan denounces India's attempt to equat ..

15 minutes ago

Soros college prompts latest spat between Hungary, ..

18 minutes ago

Ulema, religious scholars evolve consensus on 20-p ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.