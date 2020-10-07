US stocks sink after Trump ends stimulus talks

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks plunged Tuesday after President Donald Trump abruptly cut off talks with congressional Democrats on another pandemic stimulus bill, apparently torpedoing legislation until after the presidential election.

Near 1915 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.1 percent at 27,843.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.1 percent to 3,371.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 1.3 percent to 11,191.37.