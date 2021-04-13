UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Slip As Market Awaits Key Data, Earnings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

US stocks slip as market awaits key data, earnings

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks dipped Monday, edging down from records ahead of a trove of earnings reports and key economic data later in the week.

The Dow and S&P 500 finished at records Friday, but analysts said investors are unsure about whether the markets can go much higher, or if the expected US economic recovery is largely priced in.

Key data this week includes Tuesday's report on consumer prices as well as March retail sales and housing starts data.

Earnings from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks are expected to be strong, but again there are questions about whether the results are already priced in, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

The market is in "wait and see" mode, O'Hare said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.2 percent to close at 33,745.40.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1 percent to 4,127.99, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.4 percent to end at 13,850.00.

Among individual companies, Nuance Communications surged 16 percent after it agreed to be acquired by microsoft for $19.7 billion. The deal represents "the latest step in Microsoft's industry-specific cloud strategy," Microsoft said.

Shares of Microsoft were flat.

Intel fell 4.2 percent after rival Nvidia announced plans for new semiconductor investments that directly challenge Intel's product slate. Nvidia jumped 5.6 percent.

Related Topics

March Stocks Market From Dow Jones Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Ramadan greetings with ..

26 minutes ago

Fencing fans&#039; attention turns to UAE as 2022 ..

56 minutes ago

Protests erupt in different cities after detention ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates UAE leaders, peopl ..

3 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Moham ..

3 hours ago

Rulers congratulate President, VP, Abu Dhabi Crown ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.