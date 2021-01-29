UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Stage Partial Rebound From Rout

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:00 AM

US stocks stage partial rebound from rout

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks staged a partial rebound Thursday from the prior session's rout following mixed economic data as shares of GameStop and others continued to gyrate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.0 percent at 30,603.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 also won 1.0 percent to 3,787.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 13,337.16.

Major indices had shed more than two percent Wednesday due in part to worries about the coronavirus and lofty valuations.

Investors had also been rattled by massive jumps in GameStop, AMC Entertainment and others, but the market applauded new restrictions on these trades by TD Ameritrade and Robinhood, analysts said.

Wednesday's big fall set the stage for bargain-hunting on Thursday.

"The restrictions put in place regarding the retail traders by the platforms... (have) helped to calm the market down," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The worry in the market was, if this continue at this pace, it could cause even more damage to the overall market." Both GameStop and AMC fell sharply.

The Commerce Department said the US economy shrunk by 3.5 percent last year, with the growth of 4.0 percent annualized in the fourth quarter moderating from the torrid paces of the second and third quarters.

Other data showed an unexpectedly big drop in new jobless claims.

A plethora of large companies, including Apple, McDonald's, Comcast and Tesla, reported results. Most topped expectations, but shares of these companies were mixed.

Among those releasing results were American Airlines, which jumped 9.3 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss.

Like GameStop and others, American has been targed by short-sellers and was mentioned in a Reddit forum that has been instrumental in this week's market upheaval.

Related Topics

Quincy Stocks Apple Market Commerce From Tesla Pace (Pakistan) Limited Dow Jones Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

10 hours ago

UN Chief Says 2021 Must Be Year to Put World Back ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Sell Shares of Aramco to Boo ..

8 hours ago

Number of Ukrainians Willing to Participate in Pro ..

8 hours ago

US Ad Blitz Seeks Biden Clemency for Non-Violent P ..

8 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.