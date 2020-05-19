US stocks surge on COVID-19 vaccine progress, Dow ends +3.9%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks rocketed higher Monday following positive news on the first clinical tests of a coronavirus vaccine, lifting shares of airlines, hotels and other beaten-down sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average piled on more than 900 points, or 3.9 percent, to 24,597.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 3.2 percent to 2,953.91, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.4 percent to 9,234.83.