US Stocks Tumble As Fed Chief Warns Downturn May Be Long

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks slumped for a second straight session Wednesday after the Federal Reserve chief highlighted the risks facing the US economy after coronavirus shutdowns.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,247.97, down 2.2 percent or more than 500 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent to 2,820.00, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.6 percent to 8,863.17.

