US stocks tumble, oil prices jump on Ukraine invasion risk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Oil prices surged and US equities tumbled Friday afternoon as officials in Washington urged Americans to leave Ukraine immediately due to rising risks of a Russian invasion.

Markets lurched during a briefing by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said a Russian invasion could "begin at any time," including during the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympics.

Near 1915 GMT, the broad-based S&P 500 was down 1.5 percent at 4,438.89. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil future was up about four percent to $93.48 per-barrel.

Shares of weapons makers also moved higher, including Lockheed Martin, which gained 2.

8 percent and Northrop Grumman, which rose 4.1 percent.

Investors had become less worried about an imminent invasion of Ukraine in recent days following Western diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities.

But the shift in tone Friday from the Biden administration prompted a sell-off ahead of the weekend market closure.

"If the market hasn't fully priced in the risk of a Russian incursion into Ukraine, it may start to do that," said Hogan, adding that markets were in a "risk-off" mode.