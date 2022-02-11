UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Tumble On Red-hot Inflation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 01:00 PM

U.S. stocks tumble on red-hot inflation

NEW YORK, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks posted heavy losses on Thursday due to higher-than-expected inflation in January and expectations for more aggressive monetary tightening.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 526.47 points, or 1.47 percent, to 35,241.59. The S&P 500 fell 83.10 points, or 1.81 percent, to 4,504.08. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 304.73 points, or 2.10 percent, to 14,185.64.

All the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with real estate and technology down 2.

86 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively, leading the losses.

Yields on U.S. 2 Year Treasury Note shot up 22.9 basis points, ending at 1.587 percent. Meanwhile, yields on U.S. 10 Year Treasury Note topped 2 percent, the highest level since August 2019.

U.S. stocks finished broadly lower on Thursday as another hotter-than-expected inflation reading further fueled expectations for aggressive monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve, said a note by U.S. financial services firm Wells Fargo Advisors.

Related Topics

Technology Reading Fargo January August Stocks 2019 From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position t ..

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans snatches first position to qualify for play-offs

17 minutes ago
 All depts held inquiries against me but found noth ..

All depts held inquiries against me but found nothing: Shehbaz Sharif

39 minutes ago
 Swabi police foil narcotics smuggling bid

Swabi police foil narcotics smuggling bid

30 minutes ago
 Muslim girl becomes symbol of resistance against H ..

Muslim girl becomes symbol of resistance against Hindu extremism: Dr Shahzad

30 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur

Dry, cold weather forecast for Bahawalpur

32 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis 'Predictable' Amid Nuland's Return, ..

Ukraine Crisis 'Predictable' Amid Nuland's Return, Biden's Woes - Ex-White House ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>