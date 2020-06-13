UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Turn Negative As Early Rally Fizzles

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled into negative territory Friday afternoon, losing all of their early gains as a bounce-back rally from Thursday's rout fizzled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.1 percent to 25,102.76 around 1750 GMT, off more than 850 points from its session high.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 2,989.57, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 9,431.65.

