US strike that killed Iranian General violates human rights law: UN expert

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The killing of Iran's top commander Gen. Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. strike was "most likely unlawful," UN Rapporteur on extra-judicial executions Agnes Callamard said in a series of tweets.

Ms. Callamard, a French Human Rights expert, said that "outside the context of active hostilities, the use of drones or other means for targeted killing is almost never likely to be legal," adding that the US would need to prove the person targeted constituted an imminent threat to others.

She further argued that "drone killing of anyone other than the target (family members or others in the vicinity, for example) would be an arbitrary deprivation of life under human rights law and could result in State responsibility and individual criminal liability." At least six people were killed alongside Gen. Soleimani in the drone strike. The UN Rapporteur said the killing of other individuals alongside Soleimani was "absolutely" unlawful.

Ms. Callamard also took issue with the justification for using drones in another country on the basis of self-defense.

"Under customary international law States can take military action if the threatened attack is imminent, no other means would de?ect it, and the action is proportionate," she wrote.

"The test for so-called anticipatory self-defense is very narrow: it must be a necessity that is 'instant, overwhelming, and leaving no choice of means, and no moment of deliberation.

' This test is unlikely to be met in these particular cases," she added.

Ms. Callamard noted that "an individual's past involvement in 'terrorist' attacks is not sufficient to make his targeting for killing lawful." The human rights expert also criticized the Pentagon's statement about the airstrike.

"It mentions that it aimed at 'deterring future Iranian attack plans.' This however is very vague. Future is not the same as imminent which is the time based test required under international law," she wrote.

"Overall, the statement places far greater emphasis on past activities and violations allegedly commuted by Suleimani. As such the killing appears far more retaliatory for past acts than anticipatory for imminent self defense," Ms. Callamard continued.

"The statement fails to mention the other individuals killed alongside Suleimani. Collateral? Probably. Unlawful. Absolutely," she added.

Speaking to reporters at UN Headquarters in New York during the regular Noon Briefing, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said that Guterres had spoken to the US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft about the situation within the past half hour, but did not give details of the call.

He said the UN would continue its extensive work on the ground in Iraq, and the UN Mission there, UNAMI, would continue to advocate strongly for stability across the country. Mr Haq said there was no change to report in deployment of UN personnel at this time.