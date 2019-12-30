UrduPoint.com
US Strikes Kill 15 Pro-Iran Fighters In Iraq: Hashed Official

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

US strikes kill 15 pro-Iran fighters in Iraq: Hashed official

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Fifteen fighters, including commanders, were killed Sunday night in US strikes against a pro-Iran armed group in western Iraq, an official from the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary told AFP.

The official said several fighters were also wounded in the strikes, which the Pentagon said targeted the Iraqi Kata'ib Hizbollah in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets that was fired on Friday at an Iraqi military base, killing a US civilian contractor.

Your Thoughts and Comments

