US strikes kill 15 pro-Iran fighters in Iraq: Hashed official

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Fifteen fighters, including commanders, were killed Sunday night in US strikes against a pro-Iran armed group in western Iraq, an official from the Tehran-backed Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary told AFP.

The official said several fighters were also wounded in the strikes, which the Pentagon said targeted the Iraqi Kata'ib Hizbollah in response to a barrage of 30 or more rockets that was fired on Friday at an Iraqi military base, killing a US civilian contractor.