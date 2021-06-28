UrduPoint.com
US Strikes Near Syria-Iraq Border Kill 5 Militia Fighters: Monitor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 09:00 AM

US strikes near Syria-Iraq border kill 5 militia fighters: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :US strikes on eastern Syria near the border with Iraq killed at least five militia fighters, a war monitor reported on Monday.

"At least 5 Iraqi militia fighters were killed and several others were wounded in an attack by US warplanes" on the Syrian side of the frontier, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The war monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria to collect information, said that military positions were among the targets hit.

Syria's state-run SANA news agency said one child had been killed, and that at least three other people were wounded.

The strikes, confirmed by the Pentagon in a statement, mark the second such US attack on militias in Syria since President Joe Biden took office.

They targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one in Iraq, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The facilities were used by militia groups, including Kataeb Hezbollah and Kataeb Sayyid al-Shuhada, two hardline Iraqi military factions with close ties to Tehran, the Pentagon added.

"These facilities are utilized by militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against US personnel and facilities in Iraq," said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

