UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Struggles To Confront Far Right Threat

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 09:30 AM

US struggles to confront far right threat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The violent assault on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump underscored how unready the United States is to confront its growing right-wing extremist threat, despite years of warnings.

The FBI only acknowledged three years ago, after several mass shootings, that the far right poses a significantly greater terror danger than Islamic jihadists.

Yet law enforcement was unprepared when an array of groups of die-hard Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists and white supremacists stormed the seat of Congress on January 6, egged on by the president and his political cronies.

After the attack members of Congress called them "terrorists" and "insurrectionists." But many lawmakers have cultivated the same people as supporters for years, making it hard to treat them as an ongoing threat the way the Islamic State group is, said Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent who is now chief executive of the Soufan Group.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a political will to go after these individuals proactively," Soufan told AFP.

"We wait for them to do something, and then we react." -

Related Topics

Attack Trump Same United States January Congress FBI

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed briefed on tourism sector&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Egypt court acquits TikTok influencers over 'debau ..

9 hours ago

Large Scale Industries accelerating at fast pace: ..

9 hours ago

Al-Alaa conference to help further strengthen Musl ..

10 hours ago

Ahmed Faraz disseminated message of humanity, neve ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.