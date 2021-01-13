US struggles to confront far right threat

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The violent assault on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump underscored how unready the United States is to confront its growing right-wing extremist threat, despite years of warnings.

The FBI only acknowledged three years ago, after several mass shootings, that the far right poses a significantly greater terror danger than Islamic jihadists.

Yet law enforcement was unprepared when an array of groups of die-hard Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists and white supremacists stormed the seat of Congress on January 6, egged on by the president and his political cronies.

After the attack members of Congress called them "terrorists" and "insurrectionists." But many lawmakers have cultivated the same people as supporters for years, making it hard to treat them as an ongoing threat the way the Islamic State group is, said Ali Soufan, a former FBI agent who is now chief executive of the Soufan Group.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a political will to go after these individuals proactively," Soufan told AFP.

"We wait for them to do something, and then we react." -