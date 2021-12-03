Washington, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :The US is suing to block the $40 billion merger of semiconductor producer Nvidia with UK firm Arm Ltd because the deal would "stifle innovation" in the computer chip industry, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Thursday.

"The proposed vertical deal would give one of the largest chip companies control over the computing technology and designs that rival firms rely on to develop their own competing chips," the competition regulator said in a statement.