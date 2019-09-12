US suffer second loss in as many days at Basketball World Cup

(@imziishan)

Dongguan, China, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deposed champions the United States lost 94-89 to Serbia in a dead-rubber at the Basketball World Cup on Thursday, a day after surrendering their 13-year unbeaten run.

A young Team USA made up of second-tier NBA stars were defeated 89-79 in the quarter-finals by France on Wednesday, bringing a premature close to their World Cup defence.

More significantly, it was the reigning world and Olympic champions' first defeat in a major competition since the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Thursday's "classification" game in Dongguan was the final that never was: the holders against the favourites.

The US were headed for a humiliating second loss in as many days, down a scarcely believable 32-7 after the first quarter.

The Americans, who have already qualified for next summer's Tokyo Olympics, failed to score a point during one barren five-minute period.