UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suffer Second Loss In As Many Days At Basketball World Cup

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 06:40 PM

US suffer second loss in as many days at Basketball World Cup

Dongguan, China, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Deposed champions the United States lost 94-89 to Serbia in a dead-rubber at the Basketball World Cup on Thursday, a day after surrendering their 13-year unbeaten run.

A young Team USA made up of second-tier NBA stars were defeated 89-79 in the quarter-finals by France on Wednesday, bringing a premature close to their World Cup defence.

More significantly, it was the reigning world and Olympic champions' first defeat in a major competition since the semi-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

Thursday's "classification" game in Dongguan was the final that never was: the holders against the favourites.

The US were headed for a humiliating second loss in as many days, down a scarcely believable 32-7 after the first quarter.

The Americans, who have already qualified for next summer's Tokyo Olympics, failed to score a point during one barren five-minute period.

Related Topics

USA World France Young Dongguan Tokyo United States Serbia Olympics

Recent Stories

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

1 hour ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

1 hour ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

1 hour ago

DIFC receives &#039;Best Financial Innovation Lab& ..

1 hour ago

Gold price gains Rs 800, traded at Rs 88,200 per t ..

1 hour ago

Federation granted time to submit reply in ECP's m ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.