UrduPoint.com

US Summons Russian Ambassador Over Drone Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US summons Russian ambassador over drone crash

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States has summoned Russia's ambassador to protest the crash Tuesday of an American drone over the Black Sea after a Russian warplane collided with it, the State Department said.

"We are engaging directly with the Russians, again at senior levels, to convey our strong objections to this unsafe, unprofessional intercept, which caused the downing of the unmanned US aircraft," spokesman Ned price told reporters.

The Russian ambassador in Washington has been convened at the State Department Tuesday afternoon and the American ambassador in Moscow has registered a "strong objection," he said.

Price said this incident marked a clear violation of international law.

The crash came with tensions high over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The US military said a Russian fighter jet dumped fuel on an American drone over the Black Sea then collided with it, causing the drone to crash. The White House called the crash a result of "reckless" behavior by Russia.

Related Topics

Drone Protest Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington White House Price United States

Recent Stories

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

41 minutes ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

56 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

1 hour ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

2 hours ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.