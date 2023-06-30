US Supreme Court bans race-based university admission

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities.

One year after overturning the guarantee of a woman's right to have an abortion, the court's conservative majority again demonstrated its readiness to scrap liberal policies set in law since the 1960s.

The ruling against "affirmative action," delivered by a court heavily influenced by three justices appointed by Donald Trump during his presidency, drew cheers from conservatives but was blasted by progressives.

President Joe Biden expressed his "severe disappointment," and criticized the justices as "not a normal court." "Discrimination still exists in America," he said at the White House. "I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse."However, in an interview with MSNBC he pushed back on liberal demands to reorganize the powerful Supreme Court, including by adding to the nine justices, all of whom serve lifetime appointments.

"That may do too much harm," he said. "If we start the process of trying to expand the court, we're going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that's not healthy."