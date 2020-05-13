Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's claim of a near absolute right to keep his finances secret rose to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the culmination of a years-long showdown over the balance of power in the US government.

The president has not released his tax returns despite promising during the 2016 election to do so, bucking a voluntary tradition upheld by every US leader since Richard Nixon in the 1970s.

His finances are the target of congressional investigations by democrats looking into the president, the Trump Organization and his family in what started as a probe into foreign influence in 2016.

Meanwhile New York prosecutor Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, is looking into whether Trump broke the law over hush money payments to a porn star and a former Playboy model who say they slept with Trump.

Observers say the court's decision over whether to compel the release of his finances could have profound long-term implications for lawmakers' ability to scrutinize presidents.

Trump's lawyers have argued in lower courts that he enjoys complete immunity while in office.

But liberal Justice Elena Kagan told the president's legal team it was a "fundamental precept of our constitutional order that the president is not above the law."The president's defenders say the investigations are politically driven and amount to harassment, interfering in his ability to lead.