UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court Debates Demands For Trump's Tax Records

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 01:00 AM

US Supreme Court debates demands for Trump's tax records

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump's claim of a near absolute right to keep his finances secret rose to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the culmination of a years-long showdown over the balance of power in the US government.

The president has not released his tax returns despite promising during the 2016 election to do so, bucking a voluntary tradition upheld by every US leader since Richard Nixon in the 1970s.

His finances are the target of congressional investigations by democrats looking into the president, the Trump Organization and his family in what started as a probe into foreign influence in 2016.

Meanwhile New York prosecutor Cyrus Vance, a Democrat, is looking into whether Trump broke the law over hush money payments to a porn star and a former Playboy model who say they slept with Trump.

Observers say the court's decision over whether to compel the release of his finances could have profound long-term implications for lawmakers' ability to scrutinize presidents.

Trump's lawyers have argued in lower courts that he enjoys complete immunity while in office.

But liberal Justice Elena Kagan told the president's legal team it was a "fundamental precept of our constitutional order that the president is not above the law."The president's defenders say the investigations are politically driven and amount to harassment, interfering in his ability to lead.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Lawyers Immunity Trump Lead New York Money Democrats 2016 Family Government Court

Recent Stories

AED16.5 bn credit facilities to industrial, busin ..

33 minutes ago

RAK ruler grants request from 7-year-old British b ..

33 minutes ago

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP denies rumours regarding closing shopping ma ..

2 hours ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

3 hours ago

UAE develops systematic response plan for economic ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.