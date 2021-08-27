UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Ends Biden's Pandemic Eviction Moratorium

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

US Supreme Court ends Biden's pandemic eviction moratorium

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the extension of a Federal moratorium on evictions, ending a protection granted to millions who have struggled to afford rent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court sided with homeowners who claimed to be victims of unwarranted measures, and argued that any renewal of a moratorium must be decided by Congress and not health officials.

The court's unsigned majority opinion said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had exceeded its authority with its latest order temporarily halting evictions in areas where coronavirus cases were surging.

"It is up to Congress, not the CDC, to decide whether the public interest merits further action here," read the eight-page majority opinion.

The court's three liberal justices dissented, citing fears that evictions could exacerbate the spread of the Delta variant.

The case was prompted by the CDC's latest, two-month-long moratorium, rolled out on August 3.

An earlier, September 2020 moratorium issued by the CDC expired after a Supreme Court ruling in June said it could not continue beyond July 31 without authorization from Congress.

President Joe Biden's administration had urged Congress to approve an extension, but US lawmakers failed to do so before summer recess.

Under pressure from Democrats, the CDC ordered a new moratorium, citing public health risks posed by the pandemic.

The Supreme Court has now ended that moratorium.

At the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration "is disappointed" that the court blocked the eviction moratorium "while confirmed cases of the Delta variant are significant across the country".

The moratorium "saved lives by preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus throughout the pandemic," Psaki said in a statement.

The White House had expected the moratorium to be challenged in court, but hoped the extra time would allow for emergency rental assistance funds approved by Congress to reach those in need.

But much of that money is still caught in red tape, even as around 3.5 million people in the US told the Census Bureau they face eviction in the next two months.

In light of the ruling "and the continued risk of Covid-19 transmission, President Biden is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions... to urgently act to prevent evictions," Psaki said.

Related Topics

Supreme Court White House Rent Money June July August September Democrats Congress 2020 All From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Visit Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Is ..

Visit Of The Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Islamic Republic Of Pakistan To ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 27th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Community commitment to safety guidelines has led ..

Community commitment to safety guidelines has led to significant decrease in inf ..

9 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

UAE strongly condemns attack near Kabul Airport

9 hours ago
 UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afgh ..

UAE begins hosting, providing social care for Afghan families under Mohamed bin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.