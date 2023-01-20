US Supreme Court fails to find source of abortion opinion leak

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The US Supreme Court has said that an eight-month investigation that questioned 100 possible suspects had failed to find the source of the stunning leak last year of its draft abortion ruling.

The unprecedented leak, which the court called "one of the worst breaches of trust in its history," revealed it planned to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had guaranteed a woman's right to abortion.

The leak, which came seven weeks before the final decision was announced, sparked fury among pro- and anti-abortion activists, both sides claiming that the court had succumbed to politics.

Most of the 100 were quickly eliminated as suspects, and a smaller group was examined, including court officials with apparent ties to Politico, the publication that revealed the draft.

Hacking of the court's systems was ruled out, but investigators discovered that there was inadequate security on many of the printers in the court that could have permitted a copy to be printed without any record.

After multiple interviews of certain court employees, the court said "the team has to date been unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence." The court Thursday condemned the leak as an attack on its credibility.

"The leak was no mere misguided attempt at protest. It was a grave assault on the judicial process," it said.

- Politically charged - The leak, which came as both pro- and anti-abortion forces were on edge over the coming decision, sparked speculation that it was designed to influence conservative justices who might still be on the fence about it.

The draft was authored by very conservative Justice Samuel Alito and made clear the intention to eviscerate Roe v. Wade and a subsequent high court ruling that had protected abortion rights for nearly five decades.

The 6-3 decision, split along ideological lines, gave the 50 states the right to regulate abortion, and since then around 20 have outlawed or placed severe restrictions on the practice.

The final decision was little changed from Alito's draft.

The leak unleashed much speculation about whether it came from the offices of conservative justices or progressives. Each justice would have had several staff members with access to the draft.

The investigation said in addition to the justices, 82 people had direct access to the draft.

Some speculated it was leaked to pressure one or more conservative justices who might have not been committed to the wholesale rejection of the 1973 Roe ruling.

But no evidence has surfaced on who leaked the document or what their intention was, if any.

The report said court security had been lessened by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic and resulting expansion of the ability to work from home, as well as gaps in the Court's security policies, created an environment where it was too easy to remove sensitive information from the building and the court's IT networks," it said.

It also said that some court employees admitted confiding the conclusions of the draft to a spouse, violating court ethics.

The court said the investigation will continue.

