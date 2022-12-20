UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Freezes Removal Of Trump-era Policy Used To Block Migrants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 09:40 AM

US Supreme Court freezes removal of Trump-era policy used to block migrants

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The US Supreme Court halted Monday the imminent removal of a key policy used since the administration of president Donald Trump to block migrants at the southwest border, amid worries over a surge in undocumented immigrants.

An order signed by Chief Justice John Roberts placed an emergency stay on the removal planned for Wednesday of Title 42, which allowed the government to use Covid-19 safety protocols to summarily block the entry of millions of migrants.

Roberts placed government immigration policy on temporary hold in response to a last-minute petition from 20 states arguing that ending Title 42 would create a gush in migrants that would overwhelm their services.

They cited the Department of Homeland Security predicting that border crossings by migrants, most of whom ask for asylum, could triple to 18,000 every day.

"The greatly increased number of migrants resulting from this termination will necessarily increase the States' law enforcement, education, and healthcare costs," the states argued.

The move came after an appeals court in Washington ruled last Friday that there was no longer justification for using Title 42 to sweepingly reject asylum-seekers.

The policy was put in place in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic swept into the United States.

In their petition the states asked that beyond the stay, the court take on the full case over the law.

Roberts gave the parties 24 hours to respond. That left open the possibility that Title 42 could still end this week, or, conversely, that the court could decide to keep it in place while it reviews the case more broadly.

The administration of President Joe Biden had previously accepted a lower court ruling that Title 42 was no longer justified to block asylum seekers and other migrants.

Last week the White House said the Department of Homeland Security was prepared to deal with the expected surge, but gave few details on how it would do that.

"We have an intensive all-of-government effort underway to prepare," said White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre.

