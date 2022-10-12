US Supreme Court hears case of Texas man on death row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The US Supreme Court heard an appeal Tuesday from a Texas man on death row who maintains his innocence and whose case has drawn the attention of celebrities, lawmakers and millions of Americans.

The court did not address the merits of Rodney Reed's case, but debated a narrow technical issue, relating to delays in criminal proceedings.

Its decision, expected before June 30, will however have a direct impact on the future of the 54-year-old Texan by authorizing the reopening of his case or, on the contrary, his execution by lethal injection.

Reed, an African-American man, was convicted by an all-white jury in 1998 of the rape and murder of Stacey Stites, a 19-year-old white woman.

Traces of his sperm were found on the victim's body, but Reed insists he is innocent of the 1996 murder and that he and Stites had a secret consensual relationship.

Reed's supporters believe that evidence gathered after the trial points to another suspect, Stites's fiance Jimmy Fennell, a disgraced police officer who later served a 10-year prison sentence for a kidnapping and rape committed while on duty.

Fennell has denied any involvement in Stites's murder, but police initially considered him a suspect.

Texas prosecutors claimed during Reed's trial that he had sexually assaulted several other women before Stites's murder.

His execution was stayed just five days before it was to be carried out in 2019 following a campaign that included reality star Kim Kardashian, the singers Rihanna and Beyonce, and Texas lawmakers including Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

Two petitions seeking to halt Reed's execution that circulated on the internet drew more than 3.5 million signatures.