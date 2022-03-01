UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Hears Climate Case As UN Issues Stark Warning

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2022 | 09:00 AM

US Supreme Court hears climate case as UN issues stark warning

Washington, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :A divided US Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday in an environmental regulation case with potentially far-reaching implications for the Biden administration's fight against climate change.

The high-stakes case concerns the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from coal-fired power plants, which produce nearly 20 percent of the electricity in the United States.

As the Supreme Court was hearing arguments, the United Nations issued a landmark report containing dire warnings over climate change.

While the three liberal justices on the nine-member Supreme Court appeared largely to support arguments that the EPA was operating within its brief, several of the conservative justices appeared skeptical.

"This agency is doing greenhouse gas regulation," said Justice Sonia Sotomayor, one of the liberal members of the court. "This is in, you know, exactly in its wheelhouse." Jacob Roth, arguing for The North America Coal Corp., said the EPA is going beyond its remit.

"The agency is asking questions like: Should we phase out the coal industry? Should we build more solar farms in this country? Should we restrict how consumers use electricity in order to bring down emissions? "Those are not the types of questions we expect the agency to be answering," Roth said.

In 2007, the Supreme Court, by a narrow majority, ruled that the EPA has the power to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act of 1970.

In 2015, Democratic president Barack Obama unveiled his Clean Power Plan, which was intended to combat global warming by reducing carbon dioxide emissions from coal- and gas-burning plants and shifting energy production to clean sources such as solar and wind power.

The Clean Power Plan was blocked in the Supreme Court in 2016 and repealed by former Republican president Donald Trump, who replaced it with his own industry-friendly Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.

Trump, a climate change skeptic hostile to government regulation of industry, also nominated three justices to the Supreme Court, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Barack Obama United Nations Electricity Trump United States Gas 2016 2015 From Government Industry Court

Recent Stories

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in p ..

Finance Ministry announces Rs10/ltr reduction in petrol prices

9 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces relief package to facilit ..

Prime Minister announces relief package to facilitate people: Dr Shahbaz Gill

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 ml ..

Pakistan Customs seize narcotics valuing Rs 257 mln

9 hours ago
 Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflatio ..

Timely PM's relief package to help reduce inflation: Qureshi

9 hours ago
 DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

DC visits various localities, checks cleanliness

9 hours ago
 676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO ..

676 Pakistani citizens evacuated from Ukraine: FO Spokesperson

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>