US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg, 87, hospitalized

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of the court's liberal faction, has been hospitalized for a suspected infection, the court said Tuesday.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore early Tuesday after first going to her regular Washington hospital late Monday with fever and chills, the court said in a statement.

She underwent an endoscopic procedure Tuesday afternoon "to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August," the court said.

Ginsburg "is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment."