US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Has More Cancer Treatment

Sat 24th August 2019 | 02:10 AM



Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose repeated health battles have sparked speculation about her retirement, has undergone another round of cancer treatment, the court announced Friday.

Ginsburg, 86, has completed a three-week course of outpatient radiation therapy in New York for a "localized malignant tumor" on her pancreas, court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement.

"The abnormality was first detected after a routine blood test in early July," the statement said, adding the malignancy was confirmed on July 31.

Ginsburg "tolerated treatment well. She cancelled her annual summer visit to Santa Fe, but has otherwise maintained an active schedule," the court said.

"The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," it added. "No further treatment is needed at this time." Ginsburg -- fondly known as "The Notorious RBG," a riff on slain rapper The Notorious B.I.G. -- has suffered through several bouts with cancer over the last 20 years.

She was treated for colon cancer in 1999, and a decade later, pancreatic cancer that was caught at an early stage. In December 2018, she had two nodules removed from her lung.

Ginsburg, one of four liberals on the court, is the eldest justice.

US Supreme Court justices are appointed for life. She has repeatedly said she will only retire when she feels incapable of handling the workload.

