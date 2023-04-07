Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Justice Received Lavish Trips From Billionaire Republican: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2023 | 08:00 AM

US Supreme Court justice received lavish trips from billionaire Republican: report

Washington, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted years of luxury travel trips from a billionaire Republican, according to a report Thursday, including yachting in New Zealand and private jet flights across the globe.

Staunch conservative Thomas, the longest-serving justice on the court, went on one trip to Indonesia that alone was likely worth $500,000 -- paid for by real estate tycoon Harlan Crow, according to the non-profit ProPublica news outlet.

The ProPublica investigation, based on interviews and reviews of photographs and other documents, showed "the Supreme Court is the least accountable part of our government," legal reform action group Fix the Court said.

"Nothing is going to change without a wholesale, lawmaker-led reimagining of its responsibilities when it comes to basic measures of oversight," the group's director Gabe Roth said in a statement.

The 74-year-old Thomas also joined Crow -- whose friendship with the justice the New York Times in 2011 called "unusual and ethically sensitive" -- for trips to an exclusive all-male wilderness resort in California and to properties in Texas and New York state over the past two decades.

Crow told ProPublica that his gifts to Thomas were "no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends," and that the two had never discussed pending cases.

Related Topics

Supreme Court New York Indonesia From Government Court New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed attends ‘Official Spokesperson’ graduation

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK C ..

Sharjah Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from RAK Crown Prince

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

7 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Em ..

Hasher bin Maktoum honours winners of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Albania PM witness signing of cooperation agreement

7 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Eur ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.