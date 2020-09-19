UrduPoint.com
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87: Court

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 09:50 AM

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87: court

Washington, Sept 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Progressive icon and doyenne of the US Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has died at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the court announced Friday.

Ginsburg, affectionately known as the Notorious RBG, passed away "this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC," the court said in a statement.

