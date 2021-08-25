UrduPoint.com

US Supreme Court Revives 'Remain In Mexico' Immigration Policy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 10:10 AM

US Supreme Court revives 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :The US Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the revival of an immigration policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their court dates, in a blow to President Joe Biden.

Under former president Donald Trump's "Remain in Mexico" program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers mostly from Central America were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications.

The Biden administration moved quickly to start dismantling and end the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

That move made its way through the US court system, prompting the administration to eventually ask the Supreme Court for a stay in reinstating the program.

In a brief unsigned order, however, the court said Tuesday that "the application for a stay... is denied." According to the document, the court's three progressive judges -- Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan -- said they would have permitted suspension.

In the order, the court referenced a separate case in which it blocked Republicans in June 2020 from ending a Federal program giving legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants, known as Dreamers.

The court had found the Republican move to cancel the program to be "arbitrary and capricious." The Supreme Court similarly said in its order Tuesday that the Biden administration had "failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious." The case can now proceed at a lower level in an appeals court.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it "regrets that the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay." It added that "as the appeal process continues, however, DHS will comply with the order in good faith." Immigrant rights groups also protested the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) order.

"Today's SCOTUS decision forcing the reinstatement of the 'Remain in Mexico' policy is nothing short of cruel," said Yael Schacher, senior US advocate at Refugees International.

The "Biden administration must not see this decision as a mandate."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Trump Mexico June Border 2020 From Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2021

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

10 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

10 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

10 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.