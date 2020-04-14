US Supreme Court to hear Trump taxes case in May

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The US Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will hear arguments by teleconference in May over whether President Donald Trump can continue to shield his tax returns from Congress and New York prosecutors.

The nation's highest court had been scheduled to hear arguments in the cases on March 31 but they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The court said it would hear the consolidated cases by telephone conference in May, a move which could allow it to deliver a ruling before the November presidential election.

"In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely," the court said in a statement.

Two of the justices -- Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer -- are over 80 years old and six of the nine are over 65, putting them at increased risk of becoming severely ill from coronavirus.

In a break with tradition, the court said it would provide a live audio feed of the May arguments to news organizations.

The court normally does not release recordings until several days after a hearing.

Gabe Roth, of Fix the Court which lobbies to modernize the court, said he believed that it would retain a live audio feed permanently and that live video "is not too far behind."The court said oral arguments in 10 cases would be held May 4-6 and May 11-13 but it did not assign specific dates yet to each case.