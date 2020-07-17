US Supreme Court's Ginsburg Being Treated For Cancer
Fri 17th July 2020
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.
Ginsburg, 87, one of four liberal justices on the nine-member court, said she plans to remain on the bench "as long as I can do the job full steam.
""I remain fully able to do that," she said in a statement.
Ginsburg said a course of immunotherapy for lesions on her liver had proved unsuccessful but chemotherapy was "yielding positive results."