Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

Ginsburg, 87, one of four liberal justices on the nine-member court, said she plans to remain on the bench "as long as I can do the job full steam.

""I remain fully able to do that," she said in a statement.

Ginsburg said a course of immunotherapy for lesions on her liver had proved unsuccessful but chemotherapy was "yielding positive results."