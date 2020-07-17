UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Supreme Court's Ginsburg Being Treated For Cancer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Supreme Court's Ginsburg being treated for cancer

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

Ginsburg, 87, one of four liberal justices on the nine-member court, said she plans to remain on the bench "as long as I can do the job full steam.

""I remain fully able to do that," she said in a statement.

Ginsburg said a course of immunotherapy for lesions on her liver had proved unsuccessful but chemotherapy was "yielding positive results."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Job Cancer Court

Recent Stories

UN says it needs billions more to give virus aid

36 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 48,000 addition ..

51 minutes ago

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

3 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

3 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

4 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.