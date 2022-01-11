US Surgeons Successfully Implant Pig Heart In Human: Statement
Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :US surgeons have successfully implanted a heart from a genetically modified pig in a human patient, a first of its kind procedure, the University of Maryland Medical School said Monday.
The surgery took place Friday, and demonstrates for the first time that an animal heart can survive in a human without immediate rejection, the medical school said in a statement.