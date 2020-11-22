UrduPoint.com
US Surpasses 12 Million Covid-19 Cases: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 02:20 AM

US surpasses 12 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The United States surpassed 12 million Covid-19 cases Saturday, according to the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker.

The world's largest economy currently has 12,019,960 cases and 255,414 deaths, both by far the worst global tolls. The new toll comes just six days after the US crossed the 11-million case threshold.

