UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Surpasses 18 Mn Reported Covid-19 Cases: Johns Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 08:30 AM

US surpasses 18 mn reported Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The United States surpassed 18 million reported Covid-19 cases on Monday, figures from Johns Hopkins University showed, as the virus surges nationwide.

The US has the world's highest absolute number of cases as well as the most deaths related to the virus, according to the figures.

It had a total of 18,006,061 reported cases on Monday evening and more than 319,000 deaths.

The country began administering vaccines a week ago and has given approval to immunizations developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

States and cities have imposed varying levels of restrictions in a bid to slow the virus spread, but outgoing President Donald Trump has repeatedly downplayed its seriousness and urged reopenings.

Trump's behavior has come despite having been hospitalized with the virus himself.

President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in the November 3 election, has been far more cautious, urging mask-wearing and abiding by social-distancing rules.

Earlier Monday, Biden received a Covid-19 vaccine live on television in a campaign to boost Americans' confidence in the jabs.

Related Topics

Election World Trump United States November TV From Million

Recent Stories

Federal Judiciary establishes &#039;one-day misdem ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways suspends flights to Saudi Arabia, M ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah accredited as &#039;standard emirate for i ..

9 hours ago

Etihad Airways updates travel rules for passengers ..

10 hours ago

Board of Directors of UAE Banks Federation approve ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on Board of ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.