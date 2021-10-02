UrduPoint.com

US Surpasses 700,000 Covid Deaths: Johns Hopkins

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 08:20 AM

Washington, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :US fatalities from Covid-19 surpassed 700,000 on Friday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, a toll roughly equivalent to the population of the nation's capital Washington.

After a heavily criticized early response to the pandemic, the United States has since organized effective vaccine roll-outs, but nonetheless finds itself having notched 700,258 deaths, the most fatalities in the world, far ahead of other frontrunners such as Brazil and India.

