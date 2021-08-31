US suspends diplomatic presence in Kabul, moves operations to Qatar: Blinken

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :The United States embarked Monday on a "new" chapter regarding Afghanistan and shifted its diplomatic operations to Qatar, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as he expressed commitment to helping every American who wants to leave the war-weary nation.

"As of today, we've suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar," Blinken said, adding that Congress would be notified.

America's top diplomat, speaking just hours after the final evacuation flights left Kabul, said a small number of US citizens, "under 200" but likely closer to just 100, remained in the country.