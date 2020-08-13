UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspends Private Charter Flights To Cuba

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:40 PM

US suspends private charter flights to Cuba

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The United States is suspending private charter flights to Cuba as another way to starve the government in Havana of revenue, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.

Pompeo slammed the communist regime in Cuba for continuing to jail reporters and pro-democracy activists, suppress dissent, oversee "horrific" physical abuse and prop up President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, among other offenses.

"The suspension of private charter flights will deny economic resources to the Castro regime and inhibit its capacity to carry out abuses," Pompeo said in a statement.

"This administration will continue to target and cut the revenue the Cuban government earns from landing fees, stays in regime-owned hotels, and other travel-related income," Pompeo added.

sl/dw/sst

Related Topics

Jail Castro Havana United States Cuba Venezuela From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Al Jazirah Al Hamra: An illustrious past that tell ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

1 hour ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.