UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspends Tariffs On French Goods In Digital Tax Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:30 AM

US suspends tariffs on French goods in digital tax dispute

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Washington has suspended a plan to impose new tariffs on $1.3 billion in French products in a dispute over a digital services tax, the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced on Thursday.

The punitive levies were due to take effect Wednesday, but USTR held off citing ongoing investigations of similar measures "adopted or under consideration in 10 other jurisdictions." The government of President Donald Trump in July 2020 announced the decision to impose 25 percent tariffs on French handbags and cosmetics, among other items, but suspended collecting the duties until January 6.

That was in retaliation for the tax France approved in 2019 on tech firms like Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google, which were accused of moving their profits offshore.

USTR Robert Lighthizer slammed the move saying it "unfairly targets US digital technology companies." Paris suspended collection of the digital services tax through the end of 2020, as the sides have been trying to a negotiate a deal through the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The aim is to find a common solution to address the policy dilemma of how to tax profits earned in one country by a company headquartered in another that offers more favourable tax treatment.

But the talks have not made much headway and were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, more countries are considering following France's example.

USTR on Wednesday criticised similar digital services taxes on tech companies imposed by Italy, India and Turkey but imposed no tariffs.

The EU, which handles trade matters for the 27 member states, said that it took note of the decision and "stood ready to engage with the US to find a solution.""More broadly, we are willing to work constructively with the US on finding a timely global solution to the fair taxation of the digital sector," tweeted EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis.

French Trade Minister Franck Riester warned that "if the US reverses its decision, we will respond firmly."

Related Topics

India Google Technology Turkey Washington Facebook France Company Trump Paris Italy January July 2019 2020 Apple Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

35 minutes ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

50 minutes ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

50 minutes ago

US House Panel Launches Review of Security Failing ..

50 minutes ago

Bitcoin Price Passes New Psychological Watershed o ..

50 minutes ago

Attacks on Media Covering Protest in Washington 'U ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.