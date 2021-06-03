UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Suspends Tariffs On UK, India, European Nations In Digital Tax Dispute

Muhammad Irfan 41 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:10 AM

US suspends tariffs on UK, India, European nations in digital tax dispute

Washington, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The US government announced Wednesday it is suspending for six months punitive tariffs on Britain, India and four European nations while it works to resolve a dispute over digital services taxes.

The decision comes at the conclusion of a year-long investigation into taxes that Washington says discriminated against big US tech companies like Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook.

The 25 percent duties were never imposed, but were intended to also target Austria, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

While trade authorities ruled the tariffs were justified, "The United States is focused on finding a multilateral solution to a range of key issues related to international taxation, including our concerns with digital services taxes," US Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said in a statement.

President Joe Biden's administration is pushing for a 15 percent global minimum corporate tax that aims to resolve the issue of corporations sheltering profits in low-tax nations.

The decision comes just ahead of a two-day meeting in London starting Friday of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich countries to hammer out a deal on the tax issue.

Officials then would try to win broader support from the G20 and the 38-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) which has led the effort to harmonize taxation.

However, Ireland, which has become a haven for many multinationals, has expressed opposition to the global minimum tax.

G7 leaders will meet later in June, following by a G20 finance ministers meeting in July.

- Committed to a solution - USTR made clear it still has the option to impose the punitive duties on goods from the countries that adopted the digital services taxes.

"The United States remains committed to reaching a consensus on international tax issues through the OECD and G20 processes," Tai said.

"Today's actions provide time for those negotiations to continue to make progress while maintaining the option of imposing tariffs... if warranted in the future." The so-called Section 301 investigation ruled that the tax "discriminates against US companies, is inconsistent with prevailing principles of international taxation and burden or restricts US commerce."USTR in January also suspended 25 percent tariffs on $1.3 billion in French goods imposed in the dispute.

In March, USTR terminated investigations of Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia, since those governments did not implement a digital services tax.

Related Topics

India Google Katherine Turkey Washington Facebook European Union London Progress Ireland Austria Spain Indonesia Italy Brazil Czech Republic United States Turkish Lira January March June July Apple Commerce From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

6 minutes ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to form Boar ..

2 hours ago

Punjab University awards PhD degree to Bushra Naz

14 minutes ago

UNGA Secures Over $15Mln for Lebanon Tribunal Faci ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.