US suspends trade pact with Myanmar after protesters killed

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday suspended a trade pact with Myanmar as it voiced outrage over the military junta's killing of more than 100 protesters over the weekend.

"The United States strongly condemns the Burmese security forces' brutal violence against civilians," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, announcing that the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement with Myanmar will remain suspended until democracy is restored.