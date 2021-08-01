US swimmer Dressel shines at Tokyo 2020 with five golds in six events

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) --:Caeleb Dressel of the United States made himself the most successful swimmer in Tokyo, who pocketed five golds from the six events he featured in as the swimming competitions concluded here on Sunday.

In the first race in the morning, Dressel won his fourth gold at the Tokyo Olympics, triumphing in the men's 50m freestyle.

The reigning world champion set an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds, 0.48 seconds before Florent Manaudou of France. Bruno Fratus of Brazil took a bronze in 21.

57 seconds.

"Winning bronze releases a lot of pressure that was on my back. For the past few weeks I've been in my own bubble. I've been off social media, so to win the bronze medal is great," said Fratus.

The 24-year-old Dressel has had three golds in hand prior to Sunday's final, from 100m freestyle, butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay.

An hour later, Dressel helped the United States break its own world record to win the last swimming gold in Tokyo from the men's 4x100m medley relay.