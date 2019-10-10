US takes custody of two 'high-value' militants from Syria Kurds

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Two "high-value" militants held by Syrian Kurds have been taken into United States custody and moved out of the country, a defense official said Wednesday, as reports identified them as notorious British fighters dubbed "The Beatles." "I can confirm that we've taken custody of two high-value individuals from the SDF," the defense official said on condition of anonymity.

"They have been moved out of Syria and are in a secure location," the official said, without identifying where. "They are being held in military custody pursuant to the law of war."US media reports identified the two as part of an extremely violent all-British four-man cell that kidnapped and tortured foreigners, including journalists.

One other was killed in a drone strike and the fourth is imprisoned on terror charges in Turkey.