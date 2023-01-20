UrduPoint.com

US Takes 'extraordinary' Steps To Avoid Looming Default

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2023 | 12:40 AM

US takes 'extraordinary' steps to avoid looming default

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The US Treasury began taking measures Thursday to prevent a default on government debt, as Congress heads towards a high-stakes clash between Democrats and Republicans over raising the borrowing limit.

Such "extraordinary measures" can help reduce the amount of outstanding debt subject to the limit, currently set at $31.4 trillion, but the Treasury has warned that the tools would only help for a limited time -- likely not longer than six months.

"I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter to Congressional leadership Thursday.

She added there is "considerable uncertainty" on how long the measures can last before risking default.

"Failure to meet the government's obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability," Yellen said last week.

A default would harm US credibility, and JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon cautioned Thursday that "we should never question the creditworthiness of the United States government.""That is sacrosanct," he said in an interview with CNBC.

Related Topics

United States Democrats Congress All Government

Recent Stories

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible fo ..

US Captures Islamic State Extremist Responsible for Operations in Region - State ..

48 minutes ago
 NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attac ..

NA speaker, deputy speaker condemn terrorist attack on police check-post

48 minutes ago
 Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to bo ..

Masdar’s WiSER Annual Forum explores plans to boost women’s leadership in cl ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Foru ..

Abu Dhabi to host UNCTAD’s World Investment Forum in October

1 hour ago
 UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gende ..

UAE Gender Balance Council&#039;s 7th Global Gender Circle discusses positive im ..

1 hour ago
 White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia ..

White House Says Looking Into Reports That Russia Opened Espionage Case Against ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.