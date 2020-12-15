UrduPoint.com
US Takes Sudan Off Sponsors Of Terror Blacklist

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:40 AM

Khartoum , Sudan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The United States has removed Sudan from its state sponsors of terrorism blacklist and declared a "fundamental change" in relations, less than two months after the Arab nation pledged to normalise ties with Israel.

The move opens the way for aid, debt relief and investment to a country going though a rocky political transition and struggling under a severe economic crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

US President Donald Trump had announced in October that he was delisting Sudan, 27 years after Washington first put the country on its blacklist for harbouring Islamist militants.

The US embassy in Khartoum Monday said the step had been formalised, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo later confirmed that "Sudan's designation as a state sponsor of terrorism is officially rescinded".

"This represents a fundamental change in our bilateral relationship toward greater collaboration and support for Sudan's historic democratic transition," Pompeo said in a statement.

Sudan's army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan -- who doubles as the head of the Sovereign Council, the country's highest executive authority -- offered his "congratulations to the Sudanese people".

"It was a task accomplished... in the spirit of the December revolution", he said on Twitter, referring to a landmark month in 2018 when protests erupted against dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Bashir was deposed by the military in April 2019, four months into the demonstrations against his iron-fisted rule and 30 years after an Islamist backed coup had brought him to power.

Pompeo said that "we commend the calls of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace and justice, and we congratulate the members of the civilian-led transitional government for their courage in advancing the aspirations of the citizens they serve".

The US Treasury said it planned to work with Sudan "to help clear its arrears at the international financial institutions and to advance Sudan's efforts to secure debt relief in 2021".

The European Union also hailed the "significant milestone", saying it would provide "positive momentum for the country's economic recovery and move it closer to an eventual debt relief," a goal it said the EU supports.

- 'Global siege' lifted - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok also welcomed Washington's move in a post on Facebook, noting that it means "our beloved country... (is) relieved from the international and global siege" provoked by Bashir's behaviour.

The removal of the designation "contributes to reforming the economy, attracting investments and remittances of our citizens abroad through official channels" and creates new job opportunities for youth, the premier said.

