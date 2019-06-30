UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Taliban Resume Talks On Ending War

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 09:40 AM

US, Taliban resume talks on ending war

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States and the Taliban opened fresh negotiations in Doha on Saturday, a Taliban spokesman said, as Washington eyes a breakthrough before Afghanistan's September presidential election.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid tweeted that the "seventh round of talks between US representatives and the negotiation team of the Islamic Emirate have begun in Doha".

The talks mark the seventh round of negotiations aimed at ending America's longest war.

They kicked off in the Qatari capital just as news broke that at least 25 pro-government militiamen were killed in a Taliban attack in northern Afghanistan.

The attack happened in Nahrin district of northern Baghlan province before dawn when the militia members attempted to rescue a group of soldiers surrounded by Taliban militants.

An hour-and-a-half after announcing the resumption of talks, Mujahid tweeted again posting a video of a group of men, some armed and with covered faces, gathered around a waterfall singing "beautiful Afghanistan".

The video was captioned "jihadi tourism in Farah", a southern Afghan region that has previously been touted as a possible tourist draw.

A potential deal would see the US agree to withdraw its troops after more than 17 years in Afghanistan. In return the Taliban would guarantee the country never again became a safe haven for violent extremist groups.

The negotiations have so far centred on four issues -- counter-terrorism, the foreign troop presence, an intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.

US officials have previously said they are hoping for a deal before the upcoming Afghan presidential elections, which have already been delayed twice and are now set for September.

On Tuesday, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo paid an unannounced visit to Kabul and said he hoped for a peace deal with the Taliban "before September 1".

Related Topics

Election Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Washington Visit Baghlan Farah Doha United States September Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

10 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

10 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

10 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

10 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

10 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.