US, Taliban sign deal to pull foreign forces from Afghanistan

Doha, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :After nearly two decades of conflict that has ravaged Afghanistan's impoverished population, the United States and the Taliban signed an accord Saturday that Washington hopes will mark the beginning of the end of its longest war.

The pact signed in Doha would see the United States and foreign partner forces pull all their troops from Afghanistan within 14 months, provided the Taliban stick to pledges to open a dialogue with the Western-backed Kabul government and push back against jihadist groups including Al-Qaeda.

"The other side's tired of war. Everybody is tired of war. (It has) been a particularly long and gruesome one," US President Donald Trump said in Washington, welcoming the agreement.

"We've had tremendous success in Afghanistan, in the killing of terrorists, but it's time, after all these years, to go and to bring our people back home." He said US troops would start to leave immediately, and added that he would meet soon with Taliban leaders.

Supporters of the deal, which was signed after more than a year of fractious talks, say it marks a critical first step toward peace.

But many Afghans fear it amounts to little more than a dressed-up surrender that will ultimately see the Taliban return to power.

"There is no doubt we have won the war... This (is) why they are signing a peace treaty," chief Taliban negotiator Abbas Stanikzai said.

Months of speculation about the deal culminated in a plush conference room in the Qatari capital, when Taliban fighter-turned-dealmaker Mullah Baradar signed the accord along with Washington's chief negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad.

The pair then shook hands, as people in the room shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest").

At the signing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alluded to uncertainty over the deal.

"Victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," he said.