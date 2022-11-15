UrduPoint.com

US Talk Show Host Jay Leno In Hospital With Burns

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US talk show host Jay Leno in hospital with burns

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :US comedian Jay Leno said Monday he suffered serious burns from a gasoline fire after an accident involving one of his cars.

Leno, the former host of "The Tonight Show" and a renowned motoring enthusiast, suffered injuries to his face after one of his vehicles burst into flames in his private garage Sunday, entertainment news outlet TMZ reported.

Leno, who has been admitted to a Los Angeles burns clinic, confirmed in a statement to AFP he would be out of action for up to two weeks.

"I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," he wrote.

Leno's huge collection of rare, vintage and otherwise expensive cars and motorcycles is reportedly worth tens of millions of Dollars.

TMZ said one of the cars "erupted into flames without warning," citing unnamed sources who said the left side of Leno's face was affected, but that his eye and ear were not badly injured.

People magazine said the comedian had abruptly pulled out of an engagement in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Leno took over the helm of "The Tonight Show" after Johnny Carson retired in 1992, carrying on a tradition of television that has defined US late nights for decades.

After stepping away in 2009 for a brief stint fronting "The Jay Leno Show," he returned to host "The Tonight Show" until 2014, when Jimmy Fallon took over.

He has also fronted seven seasons of "Jay Leno's Garage."

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Vehicles Los Angeles Las Vegas Sunday TV From Million

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

8 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

8 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

8 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

8 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

8 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.