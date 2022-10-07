UrduPoint.com

US Targets 'senior' IS Militant In Syria's Northeast: Centcom

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Beirut, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :American forces killed a "senior" member of the Islamic State group Thursday in a pre-dawn raid on northeastern Syria, the US military's Central Command said.

The operation is the latest US effort to clamp down on militants who have been territorially defeated but still orchestrate attacks in Syria and neighbouring Iraq.

"Centcom forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria targeting a senior ISIS militant," spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino said in an emailed statement to AFP.

Centcom later said on Twitter that the raid had targeted "Rakkan Wahid al-Shammari, an ISIS official known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters".

Shammari "was killed and one of his associates was wounded," it said, adding that two others were detained and that the raid did not result in further casualties.

Syria's state broadcaster had earlier said a US operation involving multiple helicopters left one person dead and saw several others captured in a government-controlled area of northeastern Syria, which is mostly dominated by Kurdish forces.

The targeted village, Muluk Saray, lies 17 kilometres south of the Kurdish-held city of Qamishli and is controlled by pro-regime militias, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Thursday's raid was the first such airborne operation in government-held territory since the Syria conflict erupted in 2011, the Britain-based war monitor added.

The person killed in the operation "had been a resident of the area for years", said the Observatory, which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.

The monitor said a Syrian and an Iraqi were captured in the operation.

