UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Tax Authority Prevails In Dispute With Coca-Cola

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

US tax authority prevails in dispute with Coca-Cola

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :A US court mostly sided with tax authorities in a dispute with Coca-Cola over how the soda giant reports income from some overseas markets, according to a ruling this week.

The US Tax Court decision Wednesday largely upheld the Internal Revenue Service's arguments, concluding that the agency "did not abuse (its) discretion" in the case.

The dispute centers on how Coca-Cola estimates income between 2007 and 2009 tied to licensed foreign manufacturing affiliates in Brazil, Ireland and some other countries that have lower tax rates than the US.

The IRS sent a notice to Coca-Cola in 2015 stating that the company owed potentially $3.3 billion in taxes over the three-year period, plus interest.

The IRS has argued that Coca-Cola insufficiently accounted for the value of the company's intangible property such as its brand, which are maintained by the parent company.

"The intangible property is extremely valuable," the court wrote in summarizing the IRS stance. "Coca-Cola is the best known brand in the world, recognized by more of the planet's 7.7 billion inhabitants than another English word but 'OK.'" Coca-Cola maintained that the company followed the methodology agreed in 1996. The soda giant had argued that the IRS wasn't taking into account overseas marketing costs when calculating the tax liability.

Coca-Cola said it was "disappointed" with the decision and was weighing an appeal. "We intend to vigorously defend our position," the company said.

Shares of Coca-Cola dipped 0.2 percent to $52.53 in early-afternoon trading.

Related Topics

World Company Ireland Brazil 2015 Market From Best Billion Court

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

55 minutes ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

12 minutes ago

US-Swedish Joint Military Drills Unlikely to Stren ..

12 minutes ago

French court slaps pilot with 38-euro fine for Mon ..

16 minutes ago

Turkey Reports Another Biggest Daily Rise in COVID ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.